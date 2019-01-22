  • Flames spread to 3 homes as firefighters battle blaze amid frigid temps

    DONORA, Pa. - Flames spread to three homes early Tuesday morning in Donora.

    The fire broke out along Thompson Avenue, sending flames and smoke into the air.

    Firefighters battled the flames amid frigid temperatures that quickly froze the water that was sprayed, creating a sheet of ice on the street and sidewalk.

    Five people, including Angie Santo, were displaced by the fire, officials said.

    Santo said she woke up about 3:30 a.m. and smelled smoke. When she looked outside, she saw her neighbor’s home engulfed in flames that then spread to her home within minutes.

    “I was just trying to get myself and my wife out of the house safe. I wasn’t thinking anything but to get out of the house,” Santo said.

    No one was hurt.

    Officials said all three homes sustained extensive damage.

    The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

