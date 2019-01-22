  • Flames spread to 3 homes

    DONORA, Pa. - Flames spread to three homes early Tuesday morning in Donora.

    The fire broke out along Thompson Avenue, sending flames and smoke into the air.

    Firefighters battled the flames amid frigid temperatures that quickly froze the water that was sprayed, creating a sheet of ice on the street. 

    Officials said no one was hurt.

