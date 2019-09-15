REPUBLIC, Pa. - Flames spread between two buildings late Saturday night in Fayette County.
The fire was reported about 11:30 p.m. on Main Street in Republic.
Mullen's Irish Hub was one of the two buildings damaged in the fire. The bar’s owner said the flames spread from an abandoned building next door.
People who live above the bar made it out safely, the bar’s owner said.
