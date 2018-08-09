  • Flames tear through barn in Beaver County

    OHIOVILLE, Pa. - Intense flames tore through a barn early Thursday morning in Ohioville, Beaver County.

    The fire was reported about 2 a.m. on Pleasantview Drive.

    No injuries were reported.

    The cause of the fire has not been determined.

