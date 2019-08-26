  • Flames tear through building in Uniontown

    UNIONTOWN, Pa. - Firefighters battled flames that tore through a building Monday in Uniontown.

    Crews were called shortly before 12:30 p.m. to the fire along West Main Street.

    Ladder trucks were used so firefighters could spray the building from above while additional crews worked from the ground to put out the fire.

