UNIONTOWN, Pa. - Firefighters battled flames that tore through a building Monday in Uniontown.
Crews were called shortly before 12:30 p.m. to the fire along West Main Street.
Ladder trucks were used so firefighters could spray the building from above while additional crews worked from the ground to put out the fire.
Channel 11's Cara Sapida is working to find out how the fire started -- for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
