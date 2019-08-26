  • Flames tearing through building in Uniontown

    UNIONTOWN, Pa. - Firefighters are battling flames that are tearing through a building Monday in Uniontown.

    Crews were called shortly before 12:30 p.m. to the fire along West Main Street.

    Ladder trucks are being used so firefighters can spray the building from above while additional crews work from the ground to put the fire out.

