    PITTSBURGH - A SWAT team has surrounded a home in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood Tuesday morning.

    The incident is unfolding on Stranahan Street, which is blocked off between Apple and Oberlin streets.

    Channel 11’s Jennifer Tomazic reported flash bangs have been set off, a door was blown off and authorities are calling for a man to come out of the home.

    Some neighbors, including children, have been evacuated from the area since 7 a.m. A SWAT officer was seen carrying a baby from the area about 10:30 a.m.

    A neighbor told Tomazic he was told by police that authorities were looking for a man with a gun.

