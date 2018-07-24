PITTSBURGH - A SWAT team has surrounded a home in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood Tuesday morning.
The incident is unfolding on Stranahan Street, which is blocked off between Apple and Oberlin streets.
Channel 11’s Jennifer Tomazic reported flash bangs have been set off, a door was blown off and authorities are calling for a man to come out of the home.
BREAKING: SWAT situation on Stranahan St in Homewood. Police just set off flash bang, calling for man to come out. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/leiCsDsOyE— WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) July 24, 2018
Some neighbors, including children, have been evacuated from the area since 7 a.m. A SWAT officer was seen carrying a baby from the area about 10:30 a.m.
A neighbor told Tomazic he was told by police that authorities were looking for a man with a gun.
MORE: SWAT member carrying out baby during stand off. Still happening in Homewood. @wpxi pic.twitter.com/hqdk2YlxT7— WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) July 24, 2018
.@PghPolice & SWAT at an incident on Stranahan St in Homewood. #WPXI #Pittsburgh #PGH @JenniferTomazic pic.twitter.com/xGHP1OOCI0— Tony Ruffolo (@WPXITonyRuffolo) July 24, 2018
TRENDING NOW:
- Pepperidge Farm Announces Voluntary Recall of Four Varieties of Goldfish Crackers
- 1 dead after crash on Toll 66 following police chase
- Teen charged in connection to shooting death of 15-year-old boy
- VIDEO: Warning signs of where your teen could be hiding drugs in their bedroom
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}