PITTSBURGH - A SWAT team has surrounded a home in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood Tuesday morning.
The incident is unfolding on Stranahan Street, which is blocked off between Apple and Oberlin streets.
Channel 11’s Jennifer Tomazic reported flash bangs have been set off and authorities are calling for a man to come out of the home.
Some neighbors have been evacuated from the area since 7 a.m.
Tomazic is working to learn what is prompting the SWAT incident for Channel 11 News at Noon.
BREAKING: SWAT situation on Stranahan St in Homewood. Police just set off flash bang, calling for man to come out. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/leiCsDsOyE— WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) July 24, 2018
.@PghPolice & SWAT at an incident on Stranahan St in Homewood. #WPXI #Pittsburgh #PGH @JenniferTomazic pic.twitter.com/xGHP1OOCI0— Tony Ruffolo (@WPXITonyRuffolo) July 24, 2018
TRENDING NOW:
- Pepperidge Farm Announces Voluntary Recall of Four Varieties of Goldfish Crackers
- 1 dead after crash on Toll 66 following police chase
- Teen charged in connection to shooting death of 15-year-old boy
- VIDEO: Warning signs of where your teen could be hiding drugs in their bedroom
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}