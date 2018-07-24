  • Flash bangs set off as SWAT team surrounds home

    PITTSBURGH - A SWAT team has surrounded a home in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood Tuesday morning.

    The incident is unfolding on Stranahan Street, which is blocked off between Apple and Oberlin streets.

    Channel 11’s Jennifer Tomazic reported flash bangs have been set off and authorities are calling for a man to come out of the home.

    Some neighbors have been evacuated from the area since 7 a.m.

    Tomazic is working to learn what is prompting the SWAT incident for Channel 11 News at Noon.

