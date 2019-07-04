PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 5:58 p.m. - A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Allegheny County until 9 p.m.
ALLEGHENY-FLASH FLOOD WARNING-this means flooding is happening now-or, about to happen. Do not drive through flooded roads. LIVE Storm Tracker Doppler 11 radar tracking this storm-NEXT on Channel 11 News. pic.twitter.com/MnqYRVVkwu— Stephen Cropper (@WPXICropper) July 4, 2019
Chief Meteorologist Stephen Cropper is updating his forecast LIVE on 11 News.
UPDATE 5:07 p.m. - A Flood Warning has been isued for part of Westmoreland County until 7:45 p.m.
WESTMORELAND-FLOOD WARNING-Indian Creek flooding-rainfall estimates up to 3". Turn Around, Don't Drown-never drive through flooded roadways. pic.twitter.com/aeBwOt7tOo— Stephen Cropper (@WPXICropper) July 4, 2019
Pop up showers and slow moving storms could dampen your plans, with some storms bringing heavy downpours and frequent lightning.
Flooding has already been reported in some areas, and heavy rain is possible with any storm that develops.
The Fireworks Forecast still includes the threat for a few scattered showers and storms, so get the latest updates from WPXI and Channel 11 News.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}