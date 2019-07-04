  • Flash Flood Warning issued for Allegheny County

    PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 5:58 p.m. - A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Allegheny County until 9 p.m.

    Chief Meteorologist Stephen Cropper is updating his forecast LIVE on 11 News.  

    UPDATE 5:07 p.m. - A Flood Warning has been isued for part of Westmoreland County until 7:45 p.m.

    Pop up showers and slow moving storms could dampen your plans, with some storms bringing heavy downpours and frequent lightning. 

    Flooding has already been reported in some areas, and heavy rain is possible with any storm that develops. 

    The Fireworks Forecast still includes the threat for a few scattered showers and storms, so get the latest updates from WPXI and Channel 11 News. 

