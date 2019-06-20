PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 8:10 p.m. A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Allegheny, Washington and Westmoreland counties until 10 p.m.
A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of our area until 10 pm. Turn around, don't drown! #PAwx #wpxi pic.twitter.com/5ECws9hfBE— Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) June 20, 2019
Related Headlines
-
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday.
Scattered showers and storms will impact your Wednesday afternoon commute. Expect storms to produce lightning and heavy downpours. Flash flooding is a concern in the strongest.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
Thursday will bring showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong to severe with instances of hail and high wind gusts. High temperatures will reach the mid-70s.
Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 and the Severe Weather Team 11 app as we help you stay informed and alert of impending storms and flooding.
Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 and the Severe Weather Team 11 app as we help you stay informed and alert of impending storms and flooding.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}