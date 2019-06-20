  • Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of our area

    PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 8:10 p.m. A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Allegheny, Washington and Westmoreland counties until 10 p.m.

    A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday. 

    Scattered showers and storms will impact your Wednesday afternoon commute. Expect storms to produce lightning and heavy downpours. Flash flooding is a concern in the strongest. 

    Thursday will bring showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong to severe with instances of hail and high wind gusts. High temperatures will reach the mid-70s.

