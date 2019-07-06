  • Flash Flood Watch issued ahead of frequent showers, storms

    PITTSBURGH - A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the entire area until 10 p.m.

    Warm and humid conditions continue this weekend.

    The threat for thunderstorms is likely again Saturday with possible downpours and gusty winds within thunderstorms.

    The main concern is downpours leading to localized flooding. 

