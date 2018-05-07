  • Flash grenades tossed into home during barricade situation

    MIDLAND, Pa. - A barricade situation Monday morning led to flash grenades being tossed into a home in Midland, Beaver County.

    The incident started shortly before 1 a.m. on Murphy Hill Road.

    Authorities were seen breaking one of the home’s windows before tossing the flash grenades inside.

    A woman who was inside the home surrendered and was placed in handcuffs, officials said.

    The situation continued while a man remained in the home. He then surrendered, police said.

    Several roads in the area were blocked off during the incident.

    No one was hurt.

