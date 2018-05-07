MIDLAND, Pa. - A barricade situation Monday morning led to flash grenades being tossed into a home in Midland, Beaver County.
The incident started shortly before 1 a.m. on Murphy Hill Road.
Authorities were seen breaking one of the home’s windows before tossing the flash grenades inside.
A woman who was inside the home surrendered and was placed in handcuffs, officials said.
The situation continued while a man remained in the home. He then surrendered, police said.
Several roads in the area were blocked off during the incident.
No one was hurt.
