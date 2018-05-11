  • Fleury meets his biggest fan Bark-Andre Furry

    Updated:

    Vegas Golden Knights goalie and former Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury met his biggest four-legged fan.

    Fleury posed for a picture with Bark-Andre Furry, a 10-year-old Jack Russell Terrier who has his own personalized jersey, according to NHL.com.

     Furry even got his jersey autographed by Fleury, according to our NBC affiliate KSNV Las Vegas.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fleury meets his biggest fan Bark-Andre Furry

  • Headline Goes Here

    Levine's recordings withdrawn from Met Opera radio channel

  • Headline Goes Here

    Iowa man says his dog shot him while they were playing

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh pug's apology for howling making some noise

  • Headline Goes Here

    State trooper uses jerky to rescue pup from highway