Fleury meets his biggest fan Bark-Andre Furry

Vegas Golden Knights goalie and former Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury met his biggest four-legged fan.
Fleury posed for a picture with Bark-Andre Furry, a 10-year-old Jack Russell Terrier who has his own personalized jersey, according to NHL.com.
Marc-Andre Fleury— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) May 10, 2018
please meet Bark-Andre Furry
🐶🤝 pic.twitter.com/Z6BhrlLRIh
Furry even got his jersey autographed by Fleury, according to our NBC affiliate KSNV Las Vegas.
