Flood damage cancels River Regatta

BRIDGEWATER, Pa. - All the wet weather in our area recently has taken a toll in Beaver County.
Flooding damage forced officials to cancel the annual Beaver County River Regatta.
Related Headlines
Tonight on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m., what people are saying about the event's cancellation.
The borough of Bridgewater has condemned much of the area where the regatta is held, including the seating area and boardwalk.
The area suffered considerable damage from winter and spring flooding.
TRENDING NOW:
- Teenage firefighter charged with arson just wanted to respond to fire
- Pennsylvania dad takes girlfriend of son killed in crash to prom
- Kayaker fights for life after rattlesnake falls from tree into boat, biting him
- VIDEO: New search warrant in teacher's murder case for police officer's wife's Facebook page
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}