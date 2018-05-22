  • Flood damage cancels River Regatta

    Updated:

    BRIDGEWATER, Pa. - All the wet weather in our area recently has taken a toll in Beaver County.

    Flooding damage forced officials to cancel the annual Beaver County River Regatta.

    Related Headlines

    Tonight on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m., what people are saying about the event's cancellation.

    The borough of Bridgewater has condemned much of the area where the regatta is held, including the seating area and boardwalk.

    The area suffered considerable damage from winter and spring flooding.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Flood damage cancels River Regatta

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh road buckling, yard crumbling after rain, flooding

  • Headline Goes Here

    Heavy rain, flooding washes out roads in South Hills

  • Headline Goes Here

    Floodwater rushes ‘like Niagara Falls' through yard, toppling retaining wall

  • Headline Goes Here

    Councilman says recurring flooding issue on Route 51 needs addressed