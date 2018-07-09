Flood victims getting help in Allegheny Co.

FOX CHAPEL, Pa. - Free flood relief is being offered in Fox Chapel.
Every day this week, a store will be open to help victims of last week's floods.
After that intense flooding, many houses were damaged and household items were destroyed.
Being a caring community, many people who Channel 11's coverage of the flooding wanted to help.
So much so that one group decided to open an entire free store to help out.
"We're here for them and we've got a ton of items: couches, chairs, desks, mattresses, desks," said Shay McCaffrey, the organizer.
McCaffrey helped organize the opening of the free store for flood victims.
With a little bit of donated space at Fox Chapel Plaza, donations were rolling in all weekend long and Monday was the first day they opened as a store.
"We're a little short on space, but we're doing what we can to stack things up," McCaffrey said.
