0 Flooding across the area after heavy rain, storms move through again

Flooding continued across the area as heavy rain and storms moved through again Sunday morning.

INTERACTIVE RADAR

Allegheny County - Sunday

Pittsburgh

The Bathtub section of the Parkway West was flooded Sunday morning because of a clogged inlet.

Just drove thru "the bathtub" on I-376 W -- and saw flooding on 2 of 3 lanes #wpxi #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/OpAzQuNbtA — Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) July 7, 2019

UPDATE: PennDOT says an inlet is clogged and crews are working on it now. Water is not coming over the walls. https://t.co/OIaBM0iOOg — WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) July 7, 2019

Franklin Park

Rochester Road is closed from King William Drive to Sloop Road.

South Fayette Township

There is flash flooding occuring in South Fayette Township. Portions of Millers Run Road is closed in several spots.

Millers Run Road in South Fayette is closed. Firefighters say water has since gone down 4ft. Water was half way up gas pumps @WPXI pic.twitter.com/fYdJhCpgVi — Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) July 7, 2019

Allegheny County - Saturday

Pittsburgh

Route 51 at Bausman Street was flooded and a stretch of the road was shut down until around 11 p.m. Saturday.

I just drove by this! Saw Mill Run Blvd. at Bausman street is under water. A car appears to be halfway under water. Police have a stretch of the road shut down. Be careful out there. #WPXISTORM pic.twitter.com/9ac9Q2ACMr — Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) July 6, 2019

Several cars were under water on Route 51 near Edgebrook Avenue.

This is what it looks like on route 51 in Overbrook several feet of water on the road several cars and business flooded @WPXITraffic @WPXI @dvesean @WPXIAaronMartin @WPXIScott @w pic.twitter.com/6YXNYGTU04 — Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) July 6, 2019

A section of East Carson Street was closed at Becks Run Road. There was lot of debris left behind.

Section of E. Carson Rd. closed at Becks Run Road due to flooding. A lot of debris in the road. Traffic is snarled @WPXI pic.twitter.com/WwjIQDEnPe — Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) July 6, 2019

A viewer sent us a photo of Baldwin Road in Pittsburgh's Hays neighborhood under water.

Dakota Halt

Hasyon Avenue in Banksville also flooded when heavy rain moved through.

Residents have had problems with flooding in this area for months.The PWSA have been trying to find a fix.

MORE FLOODING: This is from Hayson Ave in Banksville. Residents have had problems with flooding for months. The PWSA has been trying to find a fix pic.twitter.com/FZKddWaXK2 — Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) July 6, 2019

Oakdale

A viewer sent photos to Channel 11 Aaron Martin of flooding in Oakdale.

He said several businesses including Huckleberries Market and Pepperoncinis Bar and Restaurant flooded.

MORE FLOODING PICS: A viewer just sent me these pics from Oakdale. #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/s1CGQ4yNTE — Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) July 6, 2019

TRENDING NOW:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.