  • Flooding across the area after heavy rain, storms move through again

    Updated:

    Flooding continued across the area as heavy rain and storms moved through again Sunday morning. 

    INTERACTIVE RADAR

    Allegheny County - Sunday

    Pittsburgh

    The Bathtub section of the Parkway West was flooded Sunday morning because of a clogged inlet.

    Franklin Park

    Rochester Road is closed from King William Drive to Sloop Road.

    South Fayette Township

    There is flash flooding occuring in South Fayette Township. Portions of Millers Run Road is closed in several spots.

    Allegheny County - Saturday

    Pittsburgh

    Route 51 at Bausman Street was flooded and a stretch of the road was shut down until around 11 p.m. Saturday.

    Several cars were under water on Route 51 near Edgebrook Avenue.

    A section of East Carson Street was closed at Becks Run Road. There was lot of debris left behind.

    A viewer sent us a photo of Baldwin Road in Pittsburgh's Hays neighborhood under water.

    Dakota Halt

    Hasyon Avenue in Banksville also flooded when heavy rain moved through.

    Residents have had problems with flooding in this area for months.The PWSA have been trying to find a fix. 

    Oakdale

    A viewer sent photos to Channel 11 Aaron Martin of flooding in Oakdale.

    He said several businesses including Huckleberries Market and Pepperoncinis Bar and Restaurant flooded.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories