0 Flooding across the area after heavy rain, storms moved through

There was flooding across the area as heavy rain and storms moved through Saturday afternoon.

Allegheny County

Pittsburgh

Route 51 at Bausman Street was flooded and a stretch of the road was shut down.

I just drove by this! Saw Mill Run Blvd. at Bausman street is under water. A car appears to be halfway under water. Police have a stretch of the road shut down. Be careful out there. #WPXISTORM pic.twitter.com/9ac9Q2ACMr — Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) July 6, 2019

Several cars were underwater on Route 51 near Edgebrook Avenue.

This is what it looks like on route 51 in Overbrook several feet of water on the road several cars and business flooded @WPXITraffic @WPXI @dvesean @WPXIAaronMartin @WPXIScott @w pic.twitter.com/6YXNYGTU04 — Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) July 6, 2019

A section of East Carson Street is closed at Becks Run Road. There is a lot of debris in the road.

Section of E. Carson Rd. closed at Becks Run Road due to flooding. A lot of debris in the road. Traffic is snarled @WPXI pic.twitter.com/WwjIQDEnPe — Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) July 6, 2019

The Port Authority says all Blue Line T-service is being detoured over to the Red Line because of flooding.

All Blue Line light rail service is being detoured over the Red Line due to pockets of flooding on the Blue Line. Also, a bus shuttle will serve the Library portion of the line bet Wash Jn & Library due to downed lines on the track. — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) July 6, 2019

A bus shuttle will servce the Library portion of the line between Washington Junction and Library due to downed lines on the track.

A viewer sent us a photo of Baldwin Road in Pittsburgh's Hays neighborhood under water.

Dakota Halt

Hasyon Avenue in Banksville also flooded when heavy rain moved through.

Residents have had problems with flooding in this area for months.The PWSA have been trying to find a fix.

MORE FLOODING: This is from Hayson Ave in Banksville. Residents have had problems with flooding for months. The PWSA has been trying to find a fix pic.twitter.com/FZKddWaXK2 — Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) July 6, 2019

Oakdale

A viewer sent photos to Channel 11 Aaron Martin of flooding in Oakdale.

He said several businesses including Huckleberries Market and Pepperoncinis Bar and Restaurant are flooded.

MORE FLOODING PICS: A viewer just sent me these pics from Oakdale. #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/s1CGQ4yNTE — Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) July 6, 2019

