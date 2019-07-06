  • Flooding across the area after heavy rain, storms moved through

    There was flooding across the area as heavy rain and storms moved through Saturday afternoon. 

    Allegheny County

    Pittsburgh

    Route 51 at Bausman Street was flooded and a stretch of the road was shut down. 

    Several cars were underwater on Route 51 near Edgebrook Avenue.

    A section of East Carson Street is closed at Becks Run Road. There is a lot of debris in the road.

    The Port Authority says all Blue Line T-service is being detoured over to the Red Line because of flooding.

    A bus shuttle will servce the Library portion of the line between Washington Junction and Library due to downed lines on the track. 

    A viewer sent us a photo of Baldwin Road in Pittsburgh's Hays neighborhood under water.

    Dakota Halt

    Hasyon Avenue in Banksville also flooded when heavy rain moved through.

    Residents have had problems with flooding in this area for months.The PWSA have been trying to find a fix. 

    Oakdale

    A viewer sent photos to Channel 11 Aaron Martin of flooding in Oakdale.

    He said several businesses including Huckleberries Market and Pepperoncinis Bar and Restaurant are flooded.

