    Reports of flooding across the area are coming in as heavy rain and storms move through.

    There is a Flash Flood Warning in effect for Allegheny and Westmoreland Counties until 8 p.m.

    Allegheny County

    Pittsburgh

    Route 51 at Bausman Street is flooded and a stretch of the road has been shut down. 

     Several cars are underwater and businesses are flooding on Route 51 near Edgebrook Avenue.

    A section of East Carson Street is closed at Becks Run Road. There is a lot of debris in the road.

    The Port Authority says all Blue Line T-service is being detoured over to the Red Line because of flooding.

    A bus shuttle will servce the Library portion of the line between Washington Junction and Library due to downed lines on the track. 

    A viewer sent us a photo of Baldwin Road in Pittsburgh's Hays neighborhood under water.

