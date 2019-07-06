0 Flooding across the area as heavy rain, storms move through

Reports of flooding across the area are coming in as heavy rain and storms move through.

INTERACTIVE RADAR

There is a Flash Flood Warning in effect for Allegheny and Westmoreland Counties until 8 p.m.

Allegheny County

Pittsburgh

Route 51 at Bausman Street is flooded and a stretch of the road has been shut down.

I just drove by this! Saw Mill Run Blvd. at Bausman street is under water. A car appears to be halfway under water. Police have a stretch of the road shut down. Be careful out there. #WPXISTORM pic.twitter.com/9ac9Q2ACMr — Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) July 6, 2019

Several cars are underwater and businesses are flooding on Route 51 near Edgebrook Avenue.

This is what it looks like on route 51 in Overbrook several feet of water on the road several cars and business flooded @WPXITraffic @WPXI @dvesean @WPXIAaronMartin @WPXIScott @w pic.twitter.com/6YXNYGTU04 — Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) July 6, 2019

A section of East Carson Street is closed at Becks Run Road. There is a lot of debris in the road.

Section of E. Carson Rd. closed at Becks Run Road due to flooding. A lot of debris in the road. Traffic is snarled @WPXI pic.twitter.com/WwjIQDEnPe — Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) July 6, 2019

The Port Authority says all Blue Line T-service is being detoured over to the Red Line because of flooding.

All Blue Line light rail service is being detoured over the Red Line due to pockets of flooding on the Blue Line. Also, a bus shuttle will serve the Library portion of the line bet Wash Jn & Library due to downed lines on the track. — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) July 6, 2019

A bus shuttle will servce the Library portion of the line between Washington Junction and Library due to downed lines on the track.

A viewer sent us a photo of Baldwin Road in Pittsburgh's Hays neighborhood under water.

Dakota Halt

TRENDING NOW:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.