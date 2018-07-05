Flooding damages church, donations for annual fundraiser

FOX CHAPEL, Pa. - Several feet of water flooded the basement of a Fox Chapel church.
Houses in the area have three to four feet of water in them and people have lost everything.
Each room in the Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church is worse than the next.
Almost everything inside can't be salvaged and will have to be thrown away.
"I looked inside and I saw that all our things were floating, water was everywhere," said Gwen Zaleski, a church member.
Water broke through the windows and rushed into the church.
Stored in the basement was thousands and thousands of dollars in donations for the church's big Harvest Fair fundraiser to help local people in need.
"It's sad and a shame, but we're going to get through this," said Pastor Ellen Dawson.
