  • Flooding leaves behind muddy mess in McDonald

    Updated:

    McDONALD, Pa. - Flooding Wednesday left behind a muddy mess in McDonald.

    Basements flooded and backyards were turned into ponds as heavy rain and storms moved through the area.

    Related Headlines

    Water and mud collected on Johnston Avenue, which had to be shut down Wednesday night. It has since reopened.

    Residents of McDonald will speak out Thursday night at a town hall meeting. Flooding issues will be the primary topic of discussion.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Flooding leaves behind muddy mess in McDonald

  • Headline Goes Here

    Monessen man sentenced in federal court for drug trafficking, distribution

  • Headline Goes Here

    Car crashes through yard after brief police chase

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dog shot, left for dead under Washington Co. porch

  • Headline Goes Here

    Homes flooded, disaster declaration issued in Liberty Borough