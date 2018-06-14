McDONALD, Pa. - Flooding Wednesday left behind a muddy mess in McDonald.
Basements flooded and backyards were turned into ponds as heavy rain and storms moved through the area.
Water and mud collected on Johnston Avenue, which had to be shut down Wednesday night. It has since reopened.
Residents of McDonald will speak out Thursday night at a town hall meeting. Flooding issues will be the primary topic of discussion.
