0 LIVE UPDATES: Flash flooding causes roads to collapse in South Hills

9:10 P.M. UPDATE: Channel 11 found a portion of Glass Run Road has collapsed into Glass Run.

We were headed to 51 when we saw this!!! Part of glassport run road collapsed into the creek! We called police! Avoid that area! pic.twitter.com/v8QYiK0awx — Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) May 17, 2018

9 P.M. UPDATE: Allegheny County announced Route 51 is closed from the West End Bridge to the Whitehall/Baldwin borough line.

8:41 P.M. UPDATE : The South Busway is closed due to flooding, according to the Port Authority of Allegheny County.

Also, all rail traffic has been moved to the Red Line. The Blue Line is closed at Killarney because of flooding.

8:39 P.M. UPDATE: Emergency responders at Becks Run Road and Raven Street in Carrick were looking for a car that was reportedly underwater, but at depths of 12 feet, were unable to tell if it was there.

8:12 P.M. UPDATE: Dispatchers say a creek has overrun its banks in the 400 block of Lebanon Road in West Mifflin, near the Dairy Queen, and up to 8 feet of water is rushing down the hillside.

Here’s a view from my passenger seat! A family of 5 had to get out of their minivan because they were stuck on Mifflin road as it began to flood. pic.twitter.com/BlZ6411Xw7 — Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) May 17, 2018

8:07 P.M. UPDATE: Flash flooding has caused a collapse in the 3500 block of Elm Street in Castle Shannon, and a landslide is starting.

Emergency responders are reporting similar issues on Provost Road in Whitehall.

Flooding has buckled roads in Baldwin. This is video from viewer Michelle Longo of Agnew Road and Middle Street:

7:51 P.M. UPDATE: Power has been knocked out to a portion of the Mexican War Streets neighborhood in Pittsburgh's North Side. Streetlights are out along a section of West North Avenue from Arch Street to Brighton Road.

ORIGINAL STORY: Widespread flash flooding is bringing parts of the South Hills to a complete halt on Wednesday night as homeowners rush to protect their homes from surging waters.

Outbound traffic on Route 51 from the West End Bridge is being rerouted after the road was shut down.

Route 88 and Becks Run Road are also flooding, with one car seen floating in several feet of water. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was inside.

Becks Run has been shut down at East Carson Street.

This Carrick homeowner tells me he walked into 6 inches of water in his basement when he got home this evening. He’s now sweeping water out of his house. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/FQdYBZ2n4y — Marlisa Goldsmith (@WPXIMarlisa) May 17, 2018

Carrick homeowners are reporting flooding in their homes, and residents of Queensboro Avenue in Baldwin are scrambling to deal with rapidly rising waters.

