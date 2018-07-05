MILLVALE, Pa. - Flooding submerged Millvale in several feet of water Thursday morning as heavy rain pounded the borough and surrounding areas.
Numerous streets are closed as a result of the floodwaters, which looked like rushing rapids.
“I was coming down Thompson Run Road and it was just a deluge,” Dave Winter, of Russellton, said.
Some of the worst flooding happened along North Avenue and Evergreen Road, near the BP gas station.
Drivers were told to get out of the area immediately and some homes were evacuated.
“I heard a bang on the door and it was the fire chief telling us to evacuate the home, so I got in the car and tried to drive to evacuate, but everything was blocked off so I just evacuated up, leaving my car on one of the hills,” LaTashya Johnson, of Millvale, said.
At one point, the floodwaters' current was so strong it carried a dumpster to the middle of North Avenue.
The assistant fire chief said no one was hurt or killed during the flooding.
