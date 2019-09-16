PITTSBURGH - Emergency officials are on the scene of major flooding at the intersection of Baldwin and Glass Run roads in Pittsburgh's Hays neighborhood.
BREAKING: Major flooding at Baldwin Rd & Glass Run Rd after a dump truck hit a hydrant. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/n7RoUJH9ZJ— Juice (@WPXI_Juice) September 16, 2019
While it's not clear what led to the massive amount of water flowing over the road, Channel 11's crew at the scene could see a dump truck and a piece of heavy equipment near a large hole in the ground. The truck was sitting at an angle, having slipped partially into that hole.
Another angle of the break. Hearing on scene that a crew was digging and hit a water line. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/jUZVaJ3ftE— Juice (@WPXI_Juice) September 16, 2019
