    PITTSBURGH - Emergency officials are on the scene of major flooding at the intersection of Baldwin and Glass Run roads in Pittsburgh's Hays neighborhood.

    While it's not clear what led to the massive amount of water flowing over the road, Channel 11's crew at the scene could see a dump truck and a piece of heavy equipment near a large hole in the ground. The truck was sitting at an angle, having slipped partially into that hole.

