SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man is dead after a police chase and shooting that went onto Interstate 70 Thursday night in South Strabane Township, Pennsylvania State Police said.
The incident started about 11:30 p.m. as a traffic stop for erratic driving in the area of the Interstate 79/70 junction, police said. A chase ensued and the driver traveled westbound on I-70 eastbound.
Authorities said the driver, 45-year-old Steven Brooks, of St. Petersburg, Florida, crashed into a concrete pillar, got out of the vehicle and ran, scaling a fence. Police chased after him.
Gunfire was exchanged after Brooks showed a weapon and refused commands from state troopers to put it down, police said.
Brooks was shot multiple times and died at the scene, police said.
The ramp from I-79 south to I-70 east was closed while investigators remained at the scene into early Friday morning.
An investigation is being conducted by the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.
