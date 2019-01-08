Flu-related deaths, hospitalizations in Allegheny Co. down from last year, health department says

Channel 11 is talking with doctors who say the difference between this flu season and last flu season is night and day.
At this time last year, there were four deaths and more than 200 hospitalizations from the flu in Allegheny County. This year, there have been no deaths and only eight hospitalizations from the flu.
Doctors said that this year’s vaccine is a much better match for the flu virus strain that is currently going around.
We are also learning that historically, more people get the flu vaccine if the previous year had been especially tough.
