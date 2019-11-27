  • Flush and boil advisory issued for parts of Upper Lawrenceville after water main break

    PITTSBURGH - A precautionary flush and boil advisory has been issued for parts of Upper Lawrenceville following a water main break Wednesday morning.

    There was a 12-inch water main break on McCandless Avenue at Butler Street around 6:30 a.m.

    A water buffalo will be placed at McCandless Park around 3 p.m.

    McCandless Avenue is closed to traffic until repairs are complete.

