PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Water and Sewage Authority has issued a precautionary flush and boil water advisory for portions of the Spring Hill-City View sections of Pittsburgh.
The advisory impacts 900 customers who have been notified by robocall.
PWSA officials said residents noticed low water pressure around 5 a.m. today caused by work being done on a leaking water valve and line on Buente Street. That work was completed by 8 a.m. today, officials said.
As a result, PWSA officials said they are issuing the precautionary advisory while they conduct tests to confirm the water is safe to drink.
Customers will be notified when the advisory is lifted.
A frequently asked questions document for boiling water can be found on the PWSA website.
Anyone with questions should call PWSA at 412-255-2423.
