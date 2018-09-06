  • Flush and boil water advisory issued for Pittsburgh neighborhood

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Water and Sewage Authority has issued a precautionary flush and boil water advisory for portions of the Spring Hill-City View sections of Pittsburgh.

    The advisory impacts 900 customers who have been notified by robocall.

    PWSA officials said residents noticed low water pressure around 5 a.m. today caused by work being done on a leaking water valve and line on Buente Street. That work was completed by 8 a.m. today, officials said.

    As a result, PWSA officials said they are issuing the precautionary advisory while they conduct tests to confirm the water is safe to drink.

    Customers will be notified when the advisory is lifted. 

    A frequently asked questions document for boiling water can be found on the PWSA website

    Anyone with questions should call PWSA at 412-255-2423.

     

