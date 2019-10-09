No, this isn't a joke.
The Flyers have installed a "rage room" at Wells Fargo Center for fans to use during games.
Let's rage. https://t.co/yuDGpdrOmr pic.twitter.com/S8rt12KMH1— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) October 8, 2019
