  • Fog possible early before another chance for storms Wednesday

    PITTSBURGH - We'll see some patchy fog Wednesday morning, especially in low-lying areas and valleys, and expect a few spotty showers, although most areas will stay dry for the morning commute. 

    Have your umbrella before you leave the house as storms will be developing during the afternoon.

    Any storm that forms will be capable of damaging winds and hail. Heavy downpours and lightning will accompany the strongest storms.

    Temperatures will climb to the mid-80s Wednesday afternoon, with heat index values in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees in spots. 

