Food pantries, soup kitchens around Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH - The holidays are approaching, but not everyone is fortunate enough to have somewhere to spend them or have sufficient income to provide to themselves or their families.
We've put together a list of food pantries and soup kitchens around Pittsburgh:
- Address: 2005 Wyandotte St., Pittsburgh
- Times: Everyday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Phone: 412-261-5417
- About: Jubilee Kitchen started 36 years ago to feed the poor. They provide a hot midday meal to all guests 365 days a year.
- Address: 202 Stanwix St., Pittsburgh
- Times: Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Phone: 412-261-0110
- About: The Red Door Program provides a bag lunch to more than 100 persons per day.
- Address: 501 Bascom Ave., Pittsburgh
- Phone: 412-600-9916
- About: Each week, Pittsburgh's inner-city homeless and working poor enjoy a warm meal and fellowship at the First Presbyterian Church of Pittsburgh.
- Address: 903 Watson St., Pittsburgh
- Times: Weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Phone: 412-263-2545
- About: Drop-in center that provides lunch, resource coordination, peer support and advocacy for mental health consumers.
- Address: 13 Pride St., Pittsburgh
- Times: Breakfast 7:30 a.m.-10 a.m.
- Phone: 412-281-1305
- About: The drop-in center is a safe place for the poor and the homeless to come in the morning to eat breakfast, take a shower, and do their laundry.
Hot Metal Bridge Faith Community
- Address: 2700 Jane St., Pittsburgh
- Times: Tuesday and Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Phone: 412-481-4010
- About: A free community meal is hosted every Tuesday and Thursday.
- Address: 6140 Station St., Pittsburgh, PA
- Times: Weekdays from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.
- Phone: 412-361-5549
- About: The Community Kitchen serves hot lunches every Monday through Friday free of charge to all who are in need.
- Address: 913 Western Ave., Pittsburgh
- Times: Seven days a week
- Phone: 412-258-6100
- About: The Mission provides over 200,000 meals annually, including breakfast and dinner seven days a week. They will also be serving Thanksgiving dinner.
- Address: P.O. Box 99861, Pittsburgh
- Times: Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Phone: 412-323-1163
- About: The Northside Community Food Pantry provides a week’s worth of food for over 950 food-insecure Northside individuals and families each month.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}