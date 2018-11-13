  • Food pantries, soup kitchens around Pittsburgh

    PITTSBURGH - The holidays are approaching, but not everyone is fortunate enough to have somewhere to spend them or have sufficient income to provide to themselves or their families. 

    We've put together a list of food pantries and soup kitchens around Pittsburgh:

    Jubilee Kitchen

    • Address: 2005 Wyandotte St., Pittsburgh
    • Times: Everyday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    • Phone: 412-261-5417
    • About: Jubilee Kitchen started 36 years ago to feed the poor. They provide a hot midday meal to all guests 365 days a year.

    St. Mary of Mercy

    • Address: 202 Stanwix St., Pittsburgh
    • Times: Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
    • Phone: 412-261-0110
    • About: The Red Door Program provides a bag lunch to more than 100 persons per day.

    Outreached Arms

    • Address: 501 Bascom Ave., Pittsburgh
    • Phone: 412-600-9916
    • About: Each week, Pittsburgh's inner-city homeless and working poor enjoy a warm meal and fellowship at the First Presbyterian Church of Pittsburgh.

    Wellspring Drop-in Center

    • Address: 903 Watson St., Pittsburgh
    • Times: Weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Phone: 412-263-2545
    • About: Drop-in center that provides lunch, resource coordination, peer support and advocacy for mental health consumers. 

    The Shepherd's Place

    • Address: 13 Pride St., Pittsburgh
    • Times: Breakfast 7:30 a.m.-10 a.m.
    • Phone: 412-281-1305
    • About: The drop-in center is a safe place for the poor and the homeless to come in the morning to eat breakfast, take a shower, and do their laundry.

    Hot Metal Bridge Faith Community

    • Address: 2700 Jane St., Pittsburgh
    • Times: Tuesday and Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
    • Phone: 412-481-4010
    • About: A free community meal is hosted every Tuesday and Thursday.

    East End Cooperative Ministry

    • Address: 6140 Station St., Pittsburgh, PA
    • Times: Weekdays from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.
    • Phone: 412-361-5549
    • About: The Community Kitchen serves hot lunches every Monday through Friday free of charge to all who are in need.

    Light of Life Rescue Mission

    • Address: 913 Western Ave., Pittsburgh
    • Times: Seven days a week
    • Phone: 412-258-6100
    • About: The Mission provides over 200,000 meals annually, including breakfast and dinner seven days a week. They will also be serving Thanksgiving dinner. 

    Northside Common Ministries

    • Address: P.O. Box 99861, Pittsburgh
    • Times: Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    • Phone: 412-323-1163
    • About: The Northside Community Food Pantry provides a week’s worth of food for over 950 food-insecure Northside individuals and families each month.

