Could onions and garlic help decrease your risk of breast cancer? While they're staples in many households, they may be the secret to cancer prevention.
A recent study on women in Puerto Rico looked for any connection between the two vegetables and breast cancer. Researchers found woman who ate them had a 67% lower risk of developing the disease.
"Onions and garlic are food that are antioxidants and they add to a healthy diet in a very partial way," said UPMC Hillman Cancer Center hematologist and medical oncologist, Dr. Laney Francis.
Francis said there are a lot of studies on foods that prevent diseases. So many it can be overwhelming.
Francis suggests people go beyond the headlines of studies like this and look closer.
"(It is) Based on a pretty specific population of women of one culture, so I think we always have to think about that when we look at studies," said Francis.
She said if people are looking for ways to lower their risk of cancer, stay away from processed foods and get your mammogram every year.
"At the end of the day, I think it's a big picture approach," said Francis. "To exercise, stress management and healthy eating and not try to get overly fixated on one particular topic."
