PITTSBURGH - For the second time this year, a Pittsburgh police officer has been arrested for a domestic incident.
Rachmiel Gallman, 31, was arrested and charged with simple assault in connection with an incident with the mother of his child.
Investigators said it happened Thursday at a home in Pittsburgh while the officer was off duty.
According to the criminal complaint, police said the victim told investigators that she and Gallman got into an argument in the kitchen over who was going to have the baby for the night.
During the argument, Gallman is accused of trying to grab the baby from the victim’s arms and pushing her back until the woman’s head hit a sink.
Investigators said Gallman left the home. The victim suffered bruises.
Gallman was later taken into custody and charged with simple assault.
This is the second time Gallman has faced charges this year.
In January, he was arrested and charged after a domestic incident at a home in the East End.
WPXI is working to find out more about the Gallman's arrest and reaching out to Pittsburgh Police. Refresh WPXI.COM for updates.
