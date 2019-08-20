  • Amount of damage to local VFW hall that caught fire is unclear

    FORD CITY, Pa. - A fire at a VFW Hall in Armstrong County Tuesday morning is under control.

    Smoke was coming from the front of the building around 4 a.m. in Manor Township on Bailey Avenue.

    There are no reported injuries.

    The amount of damage done is still unclear.

