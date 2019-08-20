FORD CITY, Pa. - A fire at a VFW Hall in Armstrong County Tuesday morning is under control.
Smoke was coming from the front of the building around 4 a.m. in Manor Township on Bailey Avenue.
There are no reported injuries.
The amount of damage done is still unclear.
