FORD CITY, Pa. - A VFW Hall in Armstrong County is on fire.
Emergency dispatchers told Channel 11 this is happening in Manor Township on Bailey Avenue.
Smoke was coming from the front of the building around 4 a.m.
Watch Channel 11 Morning News until 7 a.m. for details on this breaking news story.
TRENDING NOW:
- Neighbors say they're being overrun by rats
- New lawsuit filed against Diocese of Pittsburgh accuses two priests of sex assault
- Man impersonating cop pulls over van full of detectives, police say
- VIDEO: Local animal rescue group asking for public's help after dog found tied to post, shot to death
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}