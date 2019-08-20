  • Smoke coming from front of local VFW hall

    Updated:

    FORD CITY, Pa. - A VFW Hall in Armstrong County is on fire.

    Emergency dispatchers told Channel 11 this is happening in Manor Township on Bailey Avenue.

    Smoke was coming from the front of the building around 4 a.m.

    Watch Channel 11 Morning News until 7 a.m. for details on this breaking news story.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories