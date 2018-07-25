Foreclosure proceedings hit SouthSide Works properties

When the SouthSide Works opened in 2002 after years of work to reclaim a longtime industrial site, it was hailed as a prime example of how Pittsburgh could reinvent itself.
But the outdoor shopping center has seen several high-profile tenant departures in recent years, and now foreclosure proceedings have begun on at least two businesses.
Courtney Brennan talks with businesses and shoppers about the struggles the district has faced in recent years, for Channel 11 News at 6:15 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 bodies found in home; investigators seen wearing hazmat suits
- Lemieux lists massive Quebec estate for $22 million
- British Airways announces nonstop service from Pittsburgh to London
- Severe Weather Team 11 Interactive Radar
- RAW VIDEO: Two bodies found in Ambridge home
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}