PITTSBURGH - As college students get ready for the new semester, Channel 11 is staying on top of the sudden closure of Brightwood Career Institute in downtown Pittsburgh.
Some former students told Channel 11 that they haven't received refunds for prepaid coursework. They also said that they haven't received their transcripts, which makes enrolling in another school very difficult.
Several students have started filling out the paperwork necessary for loan forgiveness by the government. Attorney General Josh Shapiro's office set that up and is still receiving calls and formal complaints about the school from former students.
Channel 11's Courtney Brennan has been following the developments in this story for months. She's reaching out to local government representatives to find out what's next for students - for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
