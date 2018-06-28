Former coach files federal lawsuit against Mt. Pleasant Area School District

A former basketball coach filed a federal whistleblower lawsuit against the Mt. Pleasant Area School District this week.
Don Porter, who served as the high school boys’ basketball coach from 2014 until March, says he was regularly harassed by a school director about a physical disability, according to WPXI news partner TribLIVE.
In the suit, Porter alleges he was fired because of the numerous complaints he made about the director.
