GREENSBURG, Pa. - A former EMT and volunteer firefighter is accused of raping a woman with intellectual disabilities in Greensburg.
Investigators said it was not the first time Parker Foster was accused of such a crime.
Foster is charged with rape and sexual assault of a person with a mental disability.
