Former firefighter charged with sexually assaulting minor

A former White Oak volunteer firefighter is charged with sexually assaulting a minor.
Justin Vidra, 32, was arrested Friday by Allegheny County Police and faces charges of rape, statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and related crimes, according to court records.
James Booth, president of White Oak VFC #1, said the company finds the charges “very disturbing.”
“We have been made aware of some very serious allegations against a former member; said member was already facing action from a previous matter,” Booth said in a statement. “Once we were made aware of the current accusation, said member has been terminated from our company effective immediately.”
Vidra was arraigned Saturday and is currently housed in the Allegheny County Jail, unable to make $50,000 bail.
