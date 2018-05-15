A man injured during a student’s knife-wielding rampage through Franklin Regional High School has filed a lawsuit that includes the school district.
Gregory Keener was 15 when Alex Hribal came to school armed with two knives in April 2014 and ran down school hallways slashing at random. Keener was among the 20 people injured in the incident that drew national attention.
Keener’s suit names Hribal, his parents, the school district and Capital Asset Protection Inc., which employed security guards at the school at the time.
