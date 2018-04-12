  • Former karate instructor denies sexually assaulting boys

    Updated:

    A former karate instructor took the stand in his own defense Thursday, denying charges of sexual abuse committed against more than a half-dozen boys.

    Michael Scherbanic said he never performed any sexual acts on the alleged victims. But prosecutors wasted no time trying to poke holes in his testimony.

    Damany Lewis was in court all day and will have more on Scherbanic’s testimony on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former karate instructor denies sexually assaulting boys

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tenants displaced from apartment building after fire breaks out