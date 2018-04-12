A former karate instructor took the stand in his own defense Thursday, denying charges of sexual abuse committed against more than a half-dozen boys.
Michael Scherbanic said he never performed any sexual acts on the alleged victims. But prosecutors wasted no time trying to poke holes in his testimony.
Damany Lewis was in court all day and will have more on Scherbanic’s testimony on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
