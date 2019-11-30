PITTSBURGH - Former NFL WR and QB Terrelle Pryor was stabbed in Pittsburgh, according to the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office. Pryor reportedly underwent surgery after an incident at his apartment.
Former NFL WR Terrelle Pryor underwent surgery this morning and is in critical condition after being stabbed last night at his Pittsburgh apartment in the shoulder and chest, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2019
Related Headlines
Various news agencies are saying former Jeanette and Ohio State stand out an NFL player Terrelle Pryor was stabbed inside Heinz lofts last night neighbors told me he lived here @WPXIMelanie @PghPoliceChief @WPXI @WPXIAaronMartin @WPXIRickEarle pic.twitter.com/edWbU1sGHg— Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) November 30, 2019
Pryor was a standout with the football team while playing in high school at Jeannette.
A close family friend of Terrelle Pryor told me the family does expect Pryor to survive the stabbing, and that several family members are by his side post-surgery as doctors monitor his progress. We will be following the story this AM on @SportsCenter— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 30, 2019
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for breaking news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The 6-foot-4, 30-year-old former Jeannette football star was seventh in the NFL in 2016 in total yards while playing for the Cleveland Browns. His best season as a receiver, he caught 78 passes for 1,049 yards that year. Since that time, he's been dealing with various injuries before he was released ahead of this season by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
He played college football for Ohio State University.
This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police pursuit reaches 105 mph through Pittsburgh before troopers can stop driver
- State troopers searching for driver who led police on chase, ran into woods in Beaver County
- Trio arrested after week-long, drug-fueled crime spree in Westmoreland Co., police say
- VIDEO: Head start on holiday deals tempers Black Friday frenzy
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}