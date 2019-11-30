  • Former NFL player Terrelle Pryor stabbed in Pittsburgh

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Former NFL WR and QB Terrelle Pryor was stabbed in Pittsburgh, according to the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office. Pryor reportedly underwent surgery after an incident at his apartment.

    Pryor was a standout with the football team while playing in high school at Jeannette.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for breaking newsCLICK HERE to find out how.

    The 6-foot-4, 30-year-old former Jeannette football star was seventh in the NFL in 2016 in total yards while playing for the Cleveland Browns. His best season as a receiver, he caught 78 passes for 1,049 yards that year. Since that time, he's been dealing with various injuries before he was released ahead of this season by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

    He played college football for Ohio State University.

    This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories