PITTSBURGH - The man who led the investigation into the crash of U.S. Air Flight 427 in Beaver County said the investigation affected him differently than any other.
“Beaver County 911. What is your emergency?” said an emergency dispatcher on Sept. 8, 1994. The caller responded: “Plane crash. Green Garden Plaza, right on the other side.”
Related Headlines
>> RELATED: Man who lost twin in Flight 427 crash helped change history
The crash took the lives of all 132 people on board.
Then-National Transportation Safety Board Chairman Jim Hall was on the ground shortly after the crash to survey the site. Twenty-five years later, the crash still sticks with him.
We sat down with Hall, who talked about the investigation and the impact it had on him -- for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}