0 Former officer accused of sexually assaulting woman in police vehicle faces judge for first time

MONONGAHELA, Pa. - A former police officer accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a police cruiser while he was on duty is heading to trial.

The alleged incident happened while Dustin Devault, 47, served as an officer in Monongahela. He then worked as a part-time officer with Forward Township and Highmark but is no longer at either department.

Devault first met the woman during a traffic stop, a grand jury found. The two met and texted several times after.

The woman told authorities it was her understanding that Devault was going to help her become a police officer and seek treatment for a loved one who was suffering from substance use, according to investigators.

On one occasion that the two met, Devault allegedly showed up in full uniform in an unmarked car. While in the car, the woman claims Devault inappropriately touched her several times and repeatedly asked her to have sex with him.

“When you are in that situation, you just freeze. You don’t know what to do. He has a gun on him. He is a police officer. And I’m just a female. I just wanted to survive that moment,” the woman said during her testimony to the grand jury.

The grand jury found Devault lied to his superiors in the Monongahela Police Department -- where he was removed from his position -- about his interactions with the woman and encouraged a co-worker to also lie.

Months later, Devault is preparing to go to trial to face those charges.

