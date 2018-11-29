MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. - Convicted former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane reported to prison Thursday morning.
Former AG Kathleen Kane walks into prison to serve her 10-23 month sentence @NBCPhiladelphia @Telemundo62 pic.twitter.com/xf5M7JVWI5— Miguel Martinez-Valle (@MiguelMValle) November 29, 2018
Kane filed a brief extension to make arrangements for her two teenage sons, but a judge denied her request.
Kane, the first woman elected attorney general in Pennsylvania, was convicted back in 2016 of perjury and obstruction. She has been free on $75,000 bail, pending appeals.
On Monday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court declined to take up her case.
On Tuesday, the judge revoked her bail and ordered her to report to the Montgomery County Correctional facility by 9 a.m. on Thursday.
Kane was sentenced to 10 to 23 months in jail.
