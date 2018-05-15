  • Former personal home caretaker accused of stealing from elderly patient

    Updated:

    WESTMORELAND COUNTY - A former personal home caretaker is accused of stealing from an elderly patient she was supposed to be taking care of.

    Police captured her after they say her boyfriend led them on a pursuit through back roads and farm fields.

    Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko is talking to the owner of the personal care home about her reaction to the allegations, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former personal home caretaker accused of stealing from elderly patient

  • Headline Goes Here

    New 14th Congressional District prepared for voting confusion

  • Headline Goes Here

    Argument at strip club ends with stabbing, 2 hospitalized

  • Headline Goes Here

    Hit-and-run becomes dangerous chase, 2 troopers almost struck

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fire breaks out after lightning strikes church steeple