Former personal home caretaker accused of stealing from elderly patient

WESTMORELAND COUNTY - A former personal home caretaker is accused of stealing from an elderly patient she was supposed to be taking care of.
Police captured her after they say her boyfriend led them on a pursuit through back roads and farm fields.
Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko is talking to the owner of the personal care home about her reaction to the allegations, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
