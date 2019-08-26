GREENSBURG, Pa. - A former police officer was charged with witness intimidation and other charges stemming from an incident in July, during which he waved over another driver and proceeded to verbally attack her.
Court documents said Trevor Ely was working for South Greensburg police when he was driving an unmarked cruiser.
Documents said he did not use lights or sirens and when the other driver stopped, Ely allegedly blocked her car from moving. He allegedly "berated her with vulgar and profane language" and told two women in the car to "kill themselves."
Ely allegedly knew one of the women in the car and verbally attacked her because she got him in trouble when he worked for the Mount Pleasant borough police. In that incident, Ely was allegedly drunk on duty and the woman reported it to supervisors.
