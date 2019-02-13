  • Former police officer acquitted of waving gun in road rage incident fighting for his job back

    PITTSBURGH - A former police officer is fighting for his job after he was fired for a crime he did not commit. His attorney is sharing his story only with Target 11's Rick Earle.

    Robert Kramer worked for Pittsburgh police in Zone 1. Kramer has five years of experience in the department and an unblemished record, but he soon found himself out of a job after he was accused of road rage.

