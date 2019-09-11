HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A former state prison in Westmoreland County is going up for sale.
The building sits along Route 119 in Hempfield.
Verdant Holdings LLC owes nearly $900,000 in past-due payments, according to our news partners at TribLIVE.com.
The former prison is scheduled to be sold at a sheriff's sale in January.
