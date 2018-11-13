Former secretary accused of stealing from borough to stand trial

DELMONT, Pa. - The former secretary of Delmont Borough accused of spending $43,000 on borough credit cards and forged checks waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday.
Police said what got Karen Shola caught was trying to pay a traffic citation with a borough-issued check.
Westmoreland County detectives said she also spent money on personal items like decorations and paying her son's utility bills.
Her attorney said she was in a state of confusion while she was working during this time period. He said she was on medication, had many duties, just lost her husband and was stressed out.
She remains out of jail on an unsecured bond and will have her formal arraignment in January.
